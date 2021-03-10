Eastern and Klamath

El Sereno -- Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place early this afternoon.

Few details of the shooting were immediately available. But LAPD spokesman Tony Im said the shooting took place at about 12:30 pm near Eastern Avenue and Klamath Street. 

Sgt. Gallegos at the LAPD Hollenbeck Division said the victim was a male but had no further details.

The suspect was said to be a Latino male in his early 20s armed with a .40 caliber weapon, according to preliminary information. He was dressed in a dark, hooded sweatshirt and black pants and was seen headed westbound on Klamath following the shooting.

Some Twitter users said the shooting took place near a vaccination site at the El Sereno Recreation Center.

