EL SERENO -- A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting, police said

Officers were called at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the 5300 block of Hyde Street where they found a woman estimated to be between 35-40 years old suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

Witnesses told police a four-door sedan with tinted windows drove up to the woman and someone inside the sedan fired several shots indiscriminately, according to preliminary reports.

CBSLA said the victim was standing on a balcony when she was shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information.