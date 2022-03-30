EL SERENO -- A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a drive-by shooting, police said
Officers were called at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the 5300 block of Hyde Street where they found a woman estimated to be between 35-40 years old suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.
Witnesses told police a four-door sedan with tinted windows drove up to the woman and someone inside the sedan fired several shots indiscriminately, according to preliminary reports.
CBSLA said the victim was standing on a balcony when she was shot.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no suspect information.
