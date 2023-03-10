El Sereno -- A man was charged today with a pair of stabbings about five hours apart, including the killing of a 17-year-old Wilson High student who waiting for his mother outside a Valley Boulevard restaurant.
Superior Court Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian ordered David Anthony Zapata, 32, to remain jailed on just over $3 million bail pending arraignment April 21.
The case -- in which Zapata could face a maximum of 40 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged -- includes an allegation that he personally used a knife, according to the L.A. County District Attorney.
One of Zapata's attorneys, Joseph A. Markus, told the judge that the defense team was exploring issues of "competency," "mental state" and "ngi" (referring to not guilty by reason of insanity), and said the lawyers would have a better idea of how to proceed by next month's hearing.
The district attorney said earlier today that "the motivation in this case is still unclear to us."
"We're proceeding with this case as a case where ... we believe he had knowledge of the import of his behavior and he's being prosecuted accordingly," Gascón told reporters.
The teenager was waiting for his mother at about 2:30 p.m. when Zapata allegedly approached him from behind and "without warning stabbed him" outside King Torta in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard, said District Attorney George Gascón.
Five hours later, Zapata allegedly approached Villalobos, 33, as he stood in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard and stabbed him, according to the county's top prosecutor. "Luckily, Daniel was able to push his attacker off of him and run away," Gascón said.
Gascón said authorities still don't know what motivated the attacks. "Perhaps we may never know why," the district attorney said. "... It was so unnecessary."
Police recovered some items of evidence from Zapata's home, including a knife that will be tested to confirm whether it was the same weapon.
Police are still searching for a second suspect who drove Zapata away from the first first crime scene.
