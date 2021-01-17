Eastside 911 fire placeholder

El Sereno -- Firefighters knocked down a fire inside a Valley Boulevard warehouse  tonight.

The blaze inside the one-story building at 4900 E. Valley Blvd. was reported at 9:17 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The fire was limited to a small amount of baled goods and furniture inside the large one-story warehouse, Prange said. 

The department dispatched 81 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in just over 30 minutes, Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments