El Sereno -- Firefighters knocked down a fire inside a Valley Boulevard warehouse tonight.

The blaze inside the one-story building at 4900 E. Valley Blvd. was reported at 9:17 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The fire was limited to a small amount of baled goods and furniture inside the large one-story warehouse, Prange said.

The department dispatched 81 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in just over 30 minutes, Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.