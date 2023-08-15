Trail through grass on Elephant Hill

El Sereno — Elephant Hill is among three L.A. County parks to benefit from a $1.2 million grant to restore and help prevent damage caused by illegal off-road vehicles, officials announced today.

Elephant Hill is chunk of open space called an "island of habitat" on the border of El Sereno and South Pasadena. It includes scenic overlooks and rolling hillsides. But it’s also been the scene of illegal off-roading and dumping.

