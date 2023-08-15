Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Photo courtesy Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority
El Sereno — Elephant Hill is among three L.A. County parks to benefit from a $1.2 million grant to restore and help prevent damage caused by illegal off-road vehicles, officials announced today.
Elephant Hill is chunk of open space called an "island of habitat" on the border of El Sereno and South Pasadena. It includes scenic overlooks and rolling hillsides. But it’s also been the scene of illegal off-roading and dumping.
The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, a public agency dedicated to preserving and creating open space, will use the grant from California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division for restoration and to install fire gates, boulders, railings, and signs. The authority, which manages eight acres of the hill, will also step up ranger patrols.
The goal? To keep vehicles out of delicate areas, improve safety and minimize wildfires, officials said
"There's been a big rise in illegal off-roading at Elephant Hill,” said Fernando Gomez, Chief Ranger of the MRCA. “This puts everyone in danger. It also damages the land and boosts the fire risk, which could harm nearby homes."
The nonprofit group Save Elephant Hill will get $150,000 of the grant to teach the community about off-road vehicle damage and dangers.
“This is an amazing opportunity to address unauthorized off-roading on Elephant Hill, an urban open space area,” said Elva Yañez, Board President of Save Elephant Hill. "We will be partnering with six organizations to engage the community and undertake public education."
The two other parks covered by the grant include Ritter Ranch in the Upper Santa Clara River and Antelope Valleys, and Plum Canyon Open Space near the Santa Clara River.
