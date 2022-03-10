El Sereno -- When Jorge Garcia attended El Sereno Middle School, he always wondered about the old wood-framed schoolhouse on campus but never heard much about it.

Years later, when his kids started attending the school, Garcia learned about the history of the 128-year-old Farmdale Schoolhouse. He grew enamored with it and joined others to preserve what is one of oldest school buildings in Los Angeles.

“Now that I know more about it, I think, ‘Wow. What a beautiful building, It’s too bad others don't know about it,’” said Garcia, co-founder of the El Sereno Historical Society. “It's important to know where we come from and the schoolhouse represents this connection to our past.”

Early last year, Garcia and other El Sereno residents started the process to have the schoolhouse added to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official list of sites worthy of preservation.

Many would prefer to raze old buildings for new construction. Preservation advocates, however, believe El Sereno is rich with buildings and spaces worth preserving for the memories, moments, and historical changes they represent.

Historical significance of Old Farmdale Schoolhouse

The building was constructed in 1894 in the Queen Anne Revival style when El Sereno was a rural farming community, according to the historical society It’s one of only three schoolhouses left from the Victorian era that are part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to Garcia. The old school house was later moved behind larger buildings constructed decades later and served a variety of purposes, from a middle school to a woodshop.

Farmdale represents an important transition in U.S. history: The move from homeschooling to classes taught by a teacher and eventually mandatory public education.

Local history buffs appreciate Farmdale because its layout sets it apart from the one-room schoolhouses of that time: As you enter, a smaller classroom was on the left and the larger one on the right. Over time, the smaller classroom became the teacher’s or principal’s office, Garcia said.

Farmdale seems to be the only LAUSD schoolhouse with its original bell, Garcia said. Preservationists found the bell but not its original ringer. A janitor helped them find the ringer "sitting in some closet all those years," Garcia said.

The roots of the schoolhouse preservation

The late Donald D. Newman, a doctor and school board member, spearheaded the restoration of the schoolhouse. With the help of residents and Cal State LA’s education school, the building opened as a local museum in time for the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976, according to the historical society. But the building was never designated a landmark

The effort to designate Farmdale a historic monument began after the historical society asked residents to rank the top five places that should be preserved. The schoolhouse came out on top, Garcia said.

Originally, organizers proposed a larger preservation district that would include El Sereno Middle School, which had served as Wilson High School until a new campus was built.

“The student walkouts from 1968 happened at Wilson High School…and so we wanted to have a preservation district: The schoolhouse, the middle school and also the auditorium where the student walkouts started,” Garcia said.

Preservation process kicked off

Unfortunately, for preservationists, LAUSD officials weren’t on-board with a preservation district. But they would support the landmark nomination.

Farmdale’s recognition as a national landmark could be confirmed as soon as April, according to preservationists.

UT Community News, produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students, covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A.