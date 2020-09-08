El Sereno - Police today sought public help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian.
The man was struck about 10 p.m. Monday at Valley Boulevard and Boca Avenue and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
No description of the suspect or vehicle was released.
It's the fourth fatal crash this summer in El Sereno.
Anyone with information was urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.