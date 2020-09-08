El Sereno - Police today sought public help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian.

The man was struck about 10 p.m. Monday at Valley Boulevard and Boca Avenue and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

No description of the suspect or vehicle was released.

It's the fourth fatal crash this summer in El Sereno.

Anyone with information was urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.