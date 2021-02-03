El Sereno - Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Biden administration announced a pilot project today that will establish a community COVID-19 vaccination site at Cal State LA.

The pilot site is part of the wider effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the Biden administration's first 100 days. The Cal State Los Angeles site -- along with a similar site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum -- will be co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of California through the governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Officials said the two California locations were chosen because they're in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are home to essential workers who have borne the brunt of keeping the economy open over the past year.

"In the fight against COVID-19, partnership is key, especially when it comes to reaching Californians in underserved areas," Newsom said. "These new sites will help us get available supply to some of the California communities most in need. I thank the Biden administration for standing with us as we continue our efforts to safely, swiftly and equitably vaccinate all Californians."

FEMA will provide resources and federal staffing support, as well as operational support.

The site will be be open seven days a week for several months and will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day, according to the LA Times. Mobile vaccinations units based at Cal State LA will also travel to different neighborhoods where needed.

"Cal State L.A. is ready to work with President Joe Biden, Governor Gavin Newsom and their administrations to provide badly needed vaccinations," said Jose Gomez, the university's executive vice president and provost. "Our students and alumni live in communities with some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates per capita in Los Angeles County."

Preparations for both locations is underway and the sites are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning Feb. 16. Registration for vaccine appointments at the Cal State L.A. site will be available at MyTurn.ca.gov/.