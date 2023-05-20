El Sereno -- Six men -- most of whom were suspected members or associates of the El Sereno Rifa street gang -- were arrested Friday on federal weapons and narcotics charges stemming from a nearly yearlong undercover operation.
Authorities claim the men, several of whom were from East Los Angeles, purchased about 11 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 firearms, including ghost guns and so-called "cop killer" handguns.
A 28-count Los Angeles federal grand jury indictment unsealed Friday charges seven defendants -- including one who is still being sought by authorities -- with various offenses, including methamphetamine trafficking, conspiring to illegally deal in firearms, and firearms trafficking.
In conjunction with the arrests, investigators conducted a series of searches that allegedly resulted in the seizure of another eight firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"Drug trafficking and the illegal distribution of high-powered weapons brings an unacceptable level of danger to our communities," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement.
Between June 22, 2022, and May 2, the defendants were involved in nearly dozen transactions in which 47 firearms were sold or brokered, according to the indictment.
The weapons included short-barreled rifles, ghost guns with no serial numbers and various handguns, including three FN Five-sevens -- nicknamed "cop killers" because the rounds from such firearms are capable of penetrating most types of body armor that police officers wear, authorities said.
The lead defendant -- Ernesto Echeverria, aka "Bad Boy" and "Gordo," 40, of East Los Angeles -- allegedly took part in 10 methamphetamine transactions involving up to 2.8 pounds of the drug in each deal, according to federal prosecutors.
205 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.