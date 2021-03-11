El Sereno -- Fire ripped through an El Sereno home, burning for about 55 minutes before being extinguished by firefighters, authorities said Thursday morning.

Crews responded about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 4900 block of East Barstow Street, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Templeton Street, and found the home fully engulfed in flames, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire caused a partial collapse of the roof, he said.

A total of 74 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, and a knock down was called at 11:40 p.m., he said.

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation.