El Sereno -- The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to reports of a grass fire about an acre in size that's burning uphill in the 2800 block of N. Eastern Ave.

No structures are threatened, according to spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, who says an anchor line is established at the base of the fire and crews are working to get lines around it.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

There’s a fire. I think it’s in #ElSereno I hear the sirens now. Thanks to @LAFD They’re very busy today pic.twitter.com/kAzF9TRtup — ga_li_lee (@WhyKiwiWhy) October 11, 2019