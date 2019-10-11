El Sereno -- The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to reports of a grass fire about an acre in size that's burning uphill in the 2800 block of N. Eastern Ave.
No structures are threatened, according to spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, who says an anchor line is established at the base of the fire and crews are working to get lines around it.
There’s a fire. I think it’s in #ElSereno I hear the sirens now. Thanks to @LAFD They’re very busy today pic.twitter.com/kAzF9TRtup— ga_li_lee (@WhyKiwiWhy) October 11, 2019
There is smoke emerging from the Montecito Heights/El Sereno area of Los Angeles, just north of Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Mz3w3BIG5w— Mike Regalado (@TheBigDisco) October 11, 2019
