A 57-year-old convicted killer who served nearly three decades in state prison for fatally beating and stabbing his stepmother pleaded guilty today to murdering a retired doctor at her El Sereno home late last year.

Timothy Chavira was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Dec. 7 killing of 76-year-old Editha Cruz de Leon at her home in the 3900 block of North Van Horne Avenue. Victim impact statements are scheduled for July 20.

Based on his prior conviction for murder, Chavira had been eligible for the death penalty.

The victim's body was found a day after she was killed. The victim's family apparently came to pick her up to take her out for her birthday party on Sunday morning, but found her dead instead, according to an Eastsider reader in a report last year. De Leon had died of sharp force injuries and strangulation, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

De Leon - who had five sons and five grandchildren - had moved from the Philippines to the United States, where she was an obstetrician-gynecologist before retiring and traveling extensively across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, according to an online obituary.

Chavira was arrested in Pasadena two weeks after the doctor's death.

He had previously been convicted in 1988 of first-degree murder for beating and stabbing his stepmother to death two years earlier, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison and released on parole in July 2017.