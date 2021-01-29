5400 Alhambra Ave.

El Sereno - A man with a gunshot wound died early this morning along Alhambra Avenue, police said.

A Latino man in his 30s was found lying on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of Alhambra Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. after police responded to a report of a man down.

A Facebook post on El Sereno 90032 indicated it may have been near the cross street of Bullard Avenue.

The victim was unresponsive, according to Officer Tony Im with LAPD’s Media Relations. The fire department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

There is no information on the suspect, and it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related, Im said.

