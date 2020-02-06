El Sereno -- A hazmat team was sent to Cal State Los Angeles tonight to investigate a strange odor in an organic chemistry laboratory, but crews did not find a hazardous substance.
The Los Angeles Fire Department received the call about 5 p.m., after four students smelled a strange odor in the laboratory in Cal State's La Kretz Hall in the 5100 block of East State University Drive, according to LAFD's Brian Humphrey.
The students had self-evacuated by the time fire crews arrived, but none of them experienced any symptoms, Humphrey said.
Fire department personnel used sophisticated sensing equipment to examine the lab and they did not find any hazardous substance, according to Humphrey.
