El Sereno -- When my daughter announces that she’s seen an Instagram post for a “50%-off-everything” sale, we eagerly pile into our van and. We tootle over to the Son of a Vet thrift store on Huntington Drive, excited to explore a new place to bargain shop.
As an Earth lover, I also appreciate getting affordable clothing without resorting to fast fashion, said to produce some 8-10% of global carbon emissions.
But when we pull up to the modest-sized storefront, I wonder if we will be here long. Until, that is, we cross the threshold. As if on cue, we pause at the doorway, our eyes adjusting to take in the wealth of goods crammed into a not-so-big space. “Just one shelf at a time” becomes my mantra—because it’s too much to take in all at once. I’m soon digging through a stockpile of Post-It notes and a slew of sleep masks.
Founded in 2008 by a son of a vet, Jason Berti, the for-profit shop specializes in senior downsizing. Berti’s partner, Mike Davis, who is also the son of a vet, tells me that retirement homes recommend Son of a Vet to people who need to clear out the old homestead. That's how they get better-quality stock. So much of it they have three warehouses full of goods waiting in the wings.
When I was a teen, thrift stores were musty-smelling places for Grandmas. Today’s teens and young adults, like my children, relish them; they make up some 40% of thrift store shoppers worldwide. Even stars like Julia Roberts, Zooey Deschanel and Billie Ellish have shared their passion for budget-minded finds.
As I'm juggling too many things (I missed the handy shopping baskets when we arrived), I catch my husband sneaking a box of stuff out to the van. "I'm coming back!" he assures me.
When my family gathers at checkout, we share our treasures. Husband clutches a self-winding watch winder and a Zeiss vice, plus whatever is hidden out in the van. My daughter delights in a handcrafted book cover and a new-in-box sleep mask. My son scores a Skeletor pin and a sweater. I cart away a Space Bag, an Under Armour top, LED light bulbs and paperbacks in yet another wicker basket for my burgeoning collection.
Son of a Vet doesn’t accept donations from individuals without prior approval. What better place to shop in celebration of Veteran's Day?
