El Sereno -- Police said today a possible second suspect is being sought in connection with a pair of stabbings, including the killing of a 17-year-old Wilson High honor student who was slain while waiting for his mother outside a Valley Boulevard restaurant.
David Anthony Zapata, 32 was arrested Wednesday morning following an hours-long standoff at the home where he lives with family in the 2300 block of Westmont Drive in Alhambra.
Zapata allegedly fatally stabbed student Xavier Chavarin at about 4 pm Friday in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard. He also allegedly stabbed Daniel Villalobos, 33, about five hours later in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard. Villalobos survived the attack.
In a morning news conference at LAPD headquarters, Lt. Ryan Rabbett said Zapata had seven previous misdemeanor arrests but no felony arrests
"Both incidents were completely unprovoked," Rabbett said. "These citizens were attacked for no apparent reason."
Rabbett said police were looking for a possible second suspect, a male who was a passenger in a vehicle used by Zapata to leave the scenes of the stabbings.
"We are actively pursuing that individual," Rabbett said. Rabbett declined to release other details regarding that person, citing concerns about compromising the ongoing investigation.
Rabbett said detectives had focused on Zapata using security videos and information from tipsters.
He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.
LAPD Cmdr. German Hurtado said the suspect "has mental health prior incidents," although he declined to elaborate. After the arrest, Hurtado said Alhambra police indicated that "he has been a problem in this neighborhood."
On Thursday, Rabbett told reporters, "His mental health is no reason for what he did."
Chavarin was a straight-A student who attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was supposed to graduate in June, according to his family.
The teen was waiting outside a King Torta restaurant moments before the suspect unexpectedly stabbed him in the back. His family said Chavarin later collapsed and died inside the restaurant while trying to get help.
Anyone with additional information was urged to call Central Bureau Homicide Detectives J. Calzadillas or S. Ruiz at 213-996-4116. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477
