El Sereno -- The LAPD today released officer body-cam video of the gunman who was killed in August during an exchange of gunfire with police.

The incident began late Sunday, Aug. 18 when the suspect, identified 33-year-old Roberto Rene Gabriel, opened fire on a patrol car stopped at a red light at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue, striking the driver's door, said the LAPD in a statement.

Gabriel ran from the scene and down an alley before emerging on Alhambra Avenue, where he and officers fired at each other. Gabriel continued to run east on Alhambra Avenue he was confronted by a different group of officers, who opened fire and struck Gabriel, who fell to the sidewalk.

He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured and a handgun was recovered, said the LAPD.

Police said Gabriel was a member of a street gang with criminal record that included robbery, possession of an assault weapon, vandalism and evading a police officer.

The LAPD is investigating the shooting to see if it complied with department policies.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247. Information can be provided anonymous to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.