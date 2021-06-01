2400 block of Endicott

Google Maps

El Sereno - A man was found shot to death early Sunday morning along Endicott Street, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed today.

Police said responded to call at  12:33 a.m. in the 2400 block of Endicott Street, where paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.

The deceased was a Latino man who was about 30 years old, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper. An anonymous tipster told The Eastsider the victim had been found dead in a parked car.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Update: The victim has been identified as Jesus Vallejo, according to one of his friends. Vallejo, who was31, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to the county coroner

An online fundraiser has been established for funeral expenses.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments