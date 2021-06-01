El Sereno - A man was found shot to death early Sunday morning along Endicott Street, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed today.

Police said responded to call at 12:33 a.m. in the 2400 block of Endicott Street, where paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.

The deceased was a Latino man who was about 30 years old, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper. An anonymous tipster told The Eastsider the victim had been found dead in a parked car.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Update: The victim has been identified as Jesus Vallejo, according to one of his friends. Vallejo, who was31, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to the county coroner.

An online fundraiser has been established for funeral expenses.