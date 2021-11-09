EL SERENO -- A man was shot to death early this morning, and an investigation was underway.

Officers sent to Klamath Place and Eastern Avenue at 12:53 a.m. found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man died at the scene, police said. Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of his relatives.

Police said there was no information on a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.