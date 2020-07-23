El Sereno - For the third time this summer, a fatal crash has occurred along the same short length of Huntington Drive, police said. Wednesday night's victim was apparently a homeless man living in his vehicle.

“It’s just so strange this has happened,” said LAPD Det. Felix Padilla, noting that Huntington Drive had been quiet before this, with no severe or fatal collisions.

In the latest incident, a driver was charged with DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter Wednesday night after crashing into a parked car along Huntington Drive east of Barrett Avenue.

Police said Angel Victorino, age 20, was driving his 2002 Honda Accord westbound along Huntington when he drifted from the No. 2 lane and struck a parked 1999 Ford Explorer.

The occupant of the Explorer, a 58-year-old man, suffered internal injuries, and died at 9:40 p.m. after being taken to County USC Hospital by paramedics by the L.A. City Fire Department.

The victim was temporarily homeless and apparently had been living in the vehicle, Padilla said.

A drug evaluation determined that Victorino was impaired at the time of the accident. He was still in jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Only about a week before, a pedestrian was struck and received fatal injuries while crossing Huntington Drive west of Portola Avenue, just a couple of blocks away from last night's incident.

This, in turn, occurred less than a month after a fatal motorcycle crash on June 26, which happened only a block east, at Huntington and Van Horne Avenue.

Det. Padilla noted that police regularly cruise the area, and arrived within minutes of last night’s collision, as well as June’s motorcycle crash.

“The officers who rolled up on this weren’t even responding to a radio call,” Padilla said. “They were right there.”