EL SERENO  --  A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD.

The shooting was reported at 7:34 pm near Pueblo Avenue and Novgorod Street, said LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz.

Last night, postings on the Citizen app said police were searching for a vehicle that fled the scene. But police this morning could not confirm that or had any description of the suspects.

No further information was immediately available about the suspect or what may have caused the shooting.

