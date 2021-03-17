El Sereno - A man was critically wounded today in a drive-by attack that was witnessed by an off-duty police lieutenant, who shot at the suspects' vehicle as it fled the scene, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:21 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pueblo Avenue, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department's media relations office.

Officers arrived on the scene about 12:25 p.m. and met with the off- duty LAPD lieutenant, who reported seeing a dark compact vehicle "pull up near a man outside of a residence and fire numerous rounds at the man," according to a police statement.

"As the suspects drove southbound and passed the lieutenant, there was an officer-involved shooting. The suspect vehicle continued south on Pueblo Street," according to the LAPD. "The victim shot by the suspects has been transported to a local hospital and is currently in surgery in critical condition."

It's unknown if the suspects were struck by gunfire, according to police, who said the lieutenant was not injured.

Casings from the shooting were recovered at the scene.

No further description of the suspects is available, and it is unknown whether the drive-by shooting was gang-related.