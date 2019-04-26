EL SERENO -- The number of Cal State L.A. students and workers currently covered by a measles quarantine has more than tripled since initial figures were released on Thursday.

Currently, 106 staff and 550 students are under quarantine orders from the Department of Public Health, and have been told to stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible, according to a university statement issued today.

In addition, 110 students and 21 staff have been cleared as of this afternoon by health officials who have been looking for persons who might have been exposed to the contagious disease.

The quarantine orders were issued after the giant library at the center of the campus was as one of several places across county where persons might have been exposed to the measles earlier this month. Persons might have been exposed at University North between 11 am and 3 pm on April 11, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Only one student has come down with measles, said school officials. It's the same student who was responsible for exposing others at the library on April 11.

Cal State has reduced the operating hours of the library since the majority of library employees may have been exposed to the measles. They were ordered to stay home until they could prove they had been immunized or checked by health staff.

The Department of Public Health has concluded that there is currently no known risk related to measles at the Library North at this time.

While library hours have been reduced, the rest of Cal State L.A., which has an enrollment of about 28,000 and a staff of about 5,000, has remained opened, said a spokesman.