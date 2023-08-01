El Sereno GreenGrocer 1200

El Sereno GreenGrocer owners Patricia Torres and Erika Crenshaw.

El Sereno -- At El Sereno Greengrocer, a story comes with every box of crackers and handful of flor de calabaza.

The market, which sits near the corner of Huntington Dr. and Kendall Ave., was opened by Patricia Torres and  Erika Crenshaw earlier this summer. The couple describe themselves as las groseras de El Sereno — a play on the Spanish slang word for someone who is crass or a smart mouth. 

Loaves at El Sereno GreenGrocer 1200

Bread loaves and food items at El Sereno GreenGrocer.

