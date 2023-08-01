Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
El Sereno GreenGrocer owners Patricia Torres and Erika Crenshaw.
El Sereno -- At El Sereno Greengrocer, a story comes with every box of crackers and handful of flor de calabaza.
The market, which sits near the corner of Huntington Dr. and Kendall Ave., was opened by Patricia Torres and Erika Crenshaw earlier this summer. The couple describe themselves as las groseras de El Sereno — a play on the Spanish slang word for someone who is crass or a smart mouth.
“We’re las groseras, but we’re also literally grocers,” Crenshaw said. “So playing in the Spanglish, in this in-between world of multiple intersections.”
Torres and Crenshaw see themselves continuing the tradition of the corner shops and tienditas they grew up with. Like those stores, the Greengrocer caters to and reflects the needs of the immediate community, offering essentials from chips to sodas and pantry staples.
“The intention is, as much as possible, we’re working with local food makers and creatives, we’re working with local BIPOC farmers. If it’s not local, it’s people who are Native or queer or Black, but somewhere else on Turtle Isalnd,” Torres said. “And we're also not judging a lot of foods and companies that have kept us alive and happy. So there's Flaming Hot Cheetos and spam.”
This ethos is reflected in the store’s motto — to be a place to gather nourishment daily. For Torres and Crenshaw, this can look like hustling for fresh produce or chit chatting with a customer for forty-five minutes. It also means seeing the story, culture and worldbuilding behind the food.
Crenshaw will tell you, for example, that the ice cream pints from 626 Hospitality Group and Sad Girl Creamery speak to place, heritage and migration routes through Asian and Latino-inspired flavors. The fresh bread delivered Wednesday and Saturday mornings comes from Out of Thin Air, a company whose mission is to support recovering addicts in the reintegration process.
In the month since opening, Crenshaw and Torres said the community has shown up to not only buy, but taste, talk and learn food.
“It’s been wonderful and humbling and a reminder of how deeply collaborative it is,” Crenshaw said.
