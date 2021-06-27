El Sereno - A 31-year-old man was killed Saturday night when he tried to make a left turn on his motorcycle into the path of another vehicle, according to preliminary information from the LAPD.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Drive and Pueblo Avenue, according to Officer G. Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Todd said.

The vehicle driver remained at the scene, he said.

This story is subject to change as more details become available.