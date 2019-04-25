EL SERENO -- Nearly 200 employees and student workers at Cal State L.A. have been sent home and told to avoid contact with other persons after they might have been exposed to the measles at the university library earlier this month.
The university also announced today that it has reduced the operating hours of its main library because the "majority of library employees" might have been exposed and have been instructed to stay home.
The reduction in hours comes after the giant library at the center of the campus was identified as one of five places across the county where persons might have been exposed to the measles. At Cal State, persons might have been exposed at University North between 11 am and 3 pm on April 11, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
"Since the majority of library employees may have been exposed and will not be able to return to work until they are cleared, the University Library" will reduce hours," said the school posted on its Facebook page. "The library employees who were exposed won't be able to return to work until they "provide immunization records or be checked for immunity .... and receive clearance from the LA County of Public Health."
The library is expected to resume regular hours by May 1 or sooner if enough staff are cleared.
Officials have not said if the exposure was the result of a staff member or library patron. "Public Health has determined that there is no known current risk related to measles at the library at this time," said a university statement.
So far, 127 Cal State employees and 71 student employees have been sent home and told to avoid contact with others while under under quarantine orders, said the university.
