El Sereno - A new visual and performing arts center has been approved for Wilson Senior High School.

The L.A school board authorized the $26 million project, according to a statement from School Board Member Mónica García. 

Performance classrooms, a drama platform, dance and choral classrooms and an amphitheater are included in the 14,000-square-foot center. A gallery for student work will be housed in an atrium.

“For more than 50 years, countless aspiring Wilson musicians and theatrical students have had a subpar facility from which to showcase their many wonderful talents, skills and creative abilities,” said Peter Cabrera, a board member with the Wilson Mules Alumni Association. “A new, modern facility, equipped with proper sound, lighting, and dressing room accommodations will surely enhance their confidence and performances.”

Paul Williams Legacy

Tomas Benitez, who graduated Woodrow Wilson High School in 1970, said "Fifty-one years later, we are still waiting for the completed brilliant design by the late great architect, Paul Williams. It is time to finish the ‘W’."

Wilson Senior High moved to its current location in 1970, from its old campus on Eastern Avenue. It was the first “high-rise” school in the county, and the first in a California public school with elevators, accommodating physically disabled students, according to the Paul R. Williams Project.

