El Sereno - Police shot and wounded a man tonight after he crashed into a house following a brief pursuit, according to preliminary information from the LAPD.

The incident began at about 7 pm when officers from the Hollenbeck Division stopped a motorist for an equipment violation near Ithaca Avenue and Haven Street. The driver backed up his vehicle in the direction of officers and then sped away, said the LAPD on Twitter.

Officers pursued the vehicle for a few blocks before it crashed into a home in the 2900 block of Bullard Avenue. The suspect was shot by police as he exited the vehicle armed with a handgun, police allege.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition. A gun was recovered at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

It's second officer-involved shooting this week in El Sereno.

On Tuesday, an off-duty police lieutenant opened fire at the suspects who had wounded a man in a drive-by shooting in the 3100 block of Pueblo Avenue.

This story was updated at 11:15 pm