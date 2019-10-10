El Sereno -- A person has died after getting trapped in the wreckage of a vehicle that crashed into a pole, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

The crash was reported about 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Huntington Drive, said LAFD.

The victim was trapped in the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department reported.

No further information was immediately available.