El Sereno -- A fire damaged a house this morning and left a person with burn injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 3700 block of El Sereno Avenue at 6:37 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in 20 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A person who suffered burns was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the LAFD reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This house fire in El Sereno is now a knockdown. https://t.co/GtKaSO1Y2X pic.twitter.com/ZyHbOdj00L — Eliana Moreno (@elianamoreno) February 16, 2022