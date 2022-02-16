3700 el sereno map

Google Maps

El Sereno -- A fire damaged a house this morning and left a person with burn injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 3700 block of El Sereno Avenue at 6:37 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in 20 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A person who suffered burns was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the LAFD reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments