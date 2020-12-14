El Sereno -- A person died at the scene of a house fire this morning.

Firefighters were sent to the 2400 block of North Eastern Avenue at 8:41 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story house in 13 minutes and found one person dead inside and treated another person at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

UPDATE:

The fatality has been identified as a woman in her 60s. In addition, a man was hospitalized, authorities said.

"Firefighters cut through window bars to rescue an elderly man from his burning home but were not able to save the woman inside," according to an LAFD statement.

The man, about 80, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital in fair condition, the fire department reported.

The relationship of the man and woman -- whose name was withheld pending family notification -- was not immediately known.

"There were no indications of functioning smoke alarms in the 1920s home upon LAFD arrival," the LAFD reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.