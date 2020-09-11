El Sereno - Authorities today identified a pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run along Valley Boulevard, and continued their efforts to find the motorist.

Freddy Bausley, 29, of Alhambra was injured about 10 p.m. Monday at Valley Boulevard and Boca Avenue, and died at a hospital, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

No description of the suspect or vehicle was available, police said.

KTLA reports that the victim was lying in the street when struck by the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.