El Sereno - A pedestrian was killed last night after crossing Huntington Drive west of Portola Avenue
David Carbajal, a 58-year-old resident of Los Angeles, died after being transported to USC’s hospital by paramedics from the Los Angeles city Fire Department.
David Carbajal was crossing Huntington outside a marked crosswalk at approximately 10:40 p.m. when he was struck by a 2012 Acura, sustaining severe injuries, according to Det. Felix Padilla.
Det. Felix Padilla said the driver was not cited for speeding or traffic violations. No were no drugs or alcohol found to be involved on the part of the driver.
This incident occurred less than a month after a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred only a block east, at Huntington Drive and Van Horne Ave. On June 26, the motorcyclist died ran a red light, and was struck by a 2019 Honda Accord.
