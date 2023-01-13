El Sereno -- Police are asking the public to help find a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve.
The pedestrian was crossing Huntington Drive at Kendall Avenue with his dog at about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 when he was struck by a green Toyota Tundra making a left turn, the L.A. Police Department Central Traffic Division said on Thursday. The victim, who suffered a broken leg that required surgery, is now recovering at home.
The Toyota Tundra was believed to be a 2007-13 model with custom wheels, running boards and a bed cover.
If anyone has information regarding the driver, please contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
