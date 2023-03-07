The LAPD released surveillance footage of the suspect approaching Xavier Daniel Chavarin on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard on Friday afternoon and stabbing the student multiple times with a large knife.
The suspect, described as a Latino with long wavy black hair, long beard, and was wearing black clothing, drove off in a late model black Honda CR-V SUV.
Chavarin, who was waiting for his mother to pick him up, died at the scene.
Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in a separate assault in the 5400 block of Valley a few hours later. The suspect approached a 33-year-old victim and stabbed him several times without saying anything. The suspect in this incident appears to wear the same clothing but without the baseball hat and was riding a skateboard during the assault.
The detectives are seeking information to arrest the suspect involved in both assaults. The public is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau Homicide detectives with any information regarding this case.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call Central Bureau Homicide Detective J. Calzadillas, or S. Ruiz at (213) 996-4116. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
