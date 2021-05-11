Huntington Drive homeless encampment El Sereno

One of the rows of tents pitched along the Huntington Drive median strip in El Sereno.

El Sereno -  A repair project is planned for a park-like traffic median along Huntington Drive that has long had a string of homeless encampments.

Some of the people who have lived in tents and other structures on the median have moved out and have been relocated into nearby hotels, ahead of the repair project, according to Johnny Gurski, Vice President of the L.A.-32 Neighborhood Council, which oversees El Sereno.

“People are being moved out,” Gurski said. “Some people don’t want to go.”

The Huntington Drive median will be repaired between Van Horne and Maycrest avenues

In a City Council motion, Councilmember Kevin De Leon of the 14th District, cites the need to till and reseed the grass and replace broken portions of the irrigation system in the median. He wants city agencies to set aside $113,890.22 for repairs to the Huntington Drive median between Van Horne and Maycrest avenues - 150,000 square feet of grass, trees, and shrubs.

The Eastsider has reached out for comment from Council District 14 but has not received a response. However, De Leon, in a Facebook video, said a Super 8 motel on Huntington Drive across the encampments is being used to house homeless residents under Project HomeKey.

But Gurski confirmed this clean-up will include the center divider along Huntington Drive as well as the larger grassy area between Huntington Drive and North Huntington Drive - from Van Horne to Lifur Avenues - where the homeless structures are located.

Gurski said he has tried in the past to turn that larger median area into a park.

Huntington Drive clean-up zone

The zone of the proposed clean-up along Huntington Drive is outlined in purple.

