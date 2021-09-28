El Sereno - Authorities today were hoping that a larger reward of up to $150,000 will generate tips to help solve the killing of a man who was gunned down outside his marijuana dispensary business last October.

Reza Mousavi, 36, was shot on Oct. 28, 2020, at 4827 E. Huntington Drive and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

At a Tuesday morning news conference at the crime scene, authorities publicized a reward of up to $50,000 offered by the city of Los Angeles, and a $100,000 reward offered by Mousavi's family and friends.

The city reward was approved by the City Council on Aug. 20 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in Mousavi's killing.

According to the motion by Councilman Kevin de Leon in seeking the reward, Mousavi was standing near his business at about 11:45 a.m. the day of his killing when a suspect approached him and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding him.

Security images were circulated of the suspect, who wore a mask and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hoodie. Following the shooting, the suspect fled in a late model, gray or silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, possibly driven by an accomplice, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Central Bureau homicide office at 213-486-8700, or 877-LAPD-247.