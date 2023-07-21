Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Clown consultant Julia Davis helped the cast of 'Crabs in a Bucket' hone their physicality and comedic timing in the current production at the Echo Theater Company.
El Sereno -- Julie Davis wants you to know that there is more to clowns than just multicolored costumes, pratfalls and leering smiles.
Davis, an El Sereno resident who teaches theater at Westridge School in Pasadena, was recently called upon for her clowning expertise. She was asked to consult on a new production of playwright Bernardo Cubria’s Crabs in a Bucket opening at the Echo Theater Company.
Actors in puffy blue crab costumes embody their crustacean characters on stage. Director Alana Dietze and the four actors studied how real crabs move in a side-to-side motion, but having Davis’ eye on the rehearsals gave the production a deeper layer.
“I was there to help sculpt the scenes,” explained Davis, adding that she worked with the actors to hone moments of physical comedy and unveil emotions. These “clowning” impulses, she says, come naturally from the scenes and character. "You can't write in 'clowning moment' in a script."
Beyond mere slapstick, clowning can be subtle and engaging, allowing the viewer to identify with the character. In addition to consulting for stage performances, Davis often works as a clown consultant with actors preparing for auditions.
Originally from the Central Coast, Davis got a degree in theater from San Francisco State and a Masters from USC. Until grad school, she described her studies as “serious” but found her practice even more liberating once she took classes in clowning.
“I really became a better actor because [clowning] enabled me to be human and to be messy and to try again.”
For years, Davis performed and taught; she eventually created her own clown class, “Clowning for Actors,” and later taught movement and scene study at the New York Film Academy of Los Angeles.
Davis served as a teaching artist around Southern California, including Silver Lake’s Lyric Hyperion Theater, where she also performed with the Innocents at a monthly “no words” show. Performers would present clown bits and scenes, working on timing and movement. Davis appreciated the experience of working with fellow actors, many with extensive clowning backgrounds with Cirque du Soliel, Blue Man Group, Ringling Bros., and more.
Davis is excited to see the show that opened last week. “It’s the first time I have ever been asked to be a clown consultant for crustaceans,” she admits with a laugh.
