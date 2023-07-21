Crabs in Bucket play 1200

Clown consultant Julia Davis helped the cast of 'Crabs in a Bucket' hone their physicality and comedic timing in the current production at the Echo Theater Company.

El Sereno -- Julie Davis wants you to know that there is more to clowns than just multicolored costumes, pratfalls and leering smiles.

Davis, an El Sereno resident who teaches theater at Westridge School in Pasadena, was recently called upon for her clowning expertise. She was asked to consult on a new production of playwright Bernardo Cubria’s Crabs in a Bucket opening at the Echo Theater Company.

