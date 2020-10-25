El Sereno -- Two men were wounded Saturday when a fight involving multiple suspects led to gunfire at or near a Mexican restaurant.

The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. at 4976 block of Huntington Drive South, according to Officer F. Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

One victim was 25 years old and the other was 35, Gonzalez said. Paramedics took them to hospitals, where they had stable vital signs.

The suspects fled the scene, he said, and the victims were not cooperating with police.

The shooting was believed gang related.