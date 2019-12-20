El Sereno -- Authorities have arrested a Pasadena man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a retired obstetrician in her El Sereno home
Timothy Chavira, 56, of Pasadena, has been booked on a murder charge and is being held on $2 million bail, according to an LAPD statement issued on Thursday. Chavira was arrested Wednesday night by LAPD and FBI detectives.
Police did not provide a motive for the Dec. 8 killing of 76-year-old Editha Cruz de Leon, in 3900 block of Van Horne Avenue
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Central Bureau Homicide detectives at (323) 846-6556. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
The victim's family apparently came to pick her up to take her out for her birthday party on Sunday morning, but found her stabbed to death instead, according to an Eastsider reader.
A native of the Philippines, Cruz de Leon and her husband came to the U.S. in 1970, and completed her medical training, according to an obituary. The couple eventually moved to California in the 1980s.
Editha Cruz de Leon was the mother of five sons. "Her dream was for them to have a better life than she did in the Philippines.
This story has been updated with information from the coroner and CBS2.
