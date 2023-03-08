Map of 2300 westmond drive

Google Maps

Following an hours-long standoff in Alhambra, a man with an apparent history of mental health problems was arrested this morning in connection with a pair of stabbings, including the killing of a 17-year-old honor student who was slain while waiting for his mother outside an El Sereno restaurant.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, surrendered to police around 9:15 a.m. Police had gone early Wednesday morning to the home where he lives in the 2300 block of Westmont Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

memorial to el sereno homicide victim on valley boulevard

A memorial to 17-year-old Xavier Daniel Chavarin, who was stabbed to death in in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard in El Sereno.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments