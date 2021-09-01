El Sereno -- Imagine if the bus let you off exactly where you wanted, and didn't just keep you on board until the next stop.

The city's DASH bus service is trying that out during evening and early morning hours in a pilot program that includes the El Sereno line.

Starting last month, DASH buses have been dropping passengers off as requested between designated stops along their routes, any time between 6 pm and 7 am.

Riders should let drivers know as soon as possible where they want to be dropped off, and the drivers must be able to stop safely at a clear curb space. The bus will not otherwise deviate from the designated route.

Called Safe Travel with On Demand Stops, the pilot service is also being offered on DASH lines in Watts, Pico-Union, and Panorama City, as well as El Sereno.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Though any passenger can take advantage of this service, the initial reason for it has been the safety of women.

The program comes in the wake of an LADOT study called Changing Lanes, which focused on gender equity in transportation. The final report noted that women in Los Angeles are more likely to use public transportation, but are also likely to feel less safe while doing it.

The on-demand stop program was designed to deal with two safety concerns for female riders:

• They were more likely to “face violence or harassment while traveling, especially after dark and in spaces with poor lighting,” says the report.

• Many passengers also expressed “heightened perceptions of fear” while going to and from stops and waiting for the next bus or train.

“Our on-demand stops pilot is the first of many changes LADOT will pursue to make traveling in LA more safe and comfortable for women and girls.” LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds said in a statement.