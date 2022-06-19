Water restrictions may give home gardeners pause when it comes to maintaining or starting a new project this summer.
But Drew Fournier at Artemisia Nursery in El Sereno wants gardeners to know that the "LADWP and the Metropolitan Water District don’t want to see your plants die.” Restrictions, he says, are aimed primarily at over-watering lawns. Hand watering plants is allowed as long as you use a hose you can regulate.
There are plants you can actually put in the ground now; Fournier describes two types of California natives that fit the bill. Desert plants – which receive occasional summer rain in the Mojave and Sonora deserts – can do well here with little water. Examples: desert willow and globe mallows. Likewise, natives found typically near streams – mugwort, rushes and seep monkeyflower – can also be introduced.
With edible plants, pick vegetables that require less watering, encouragesEmily Gleicher ofFarm L.A.This Elysian Valley plot of land raises food to be donated to local food drives. This small space means growing the most nutrient-dense crop to maximize output. Currently, sweet potatoes and lima beans are growing and “don’t need as much water as say a tomato,” she says.
Choose edible plant companions that retain moisture in the soil as the traditional “Three Sisters” of corn, squash and beans. Finally, cover bare soil with mulch, or better yet, plant clover and oregano, which can “help keep moisture in the soil as long as possible.”
