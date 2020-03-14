El Sereno -- Two people were arrested today, sometime before a group of homeless people tried to "reclaim" six vacant homes owned by Caltrans.

Police were sent to the 3200 block of Sheffield Avenue at about 4 a.m., and sometime after that two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Madison had no other immediate information.

Homeless families as part of @ReclaimingHomes are out in El Sereno to emphasise the scandal of homelessness in Los Angeles. Nearly 60,000 people in L.A. County are homeless during a public health emergency #reclaimla #housingisahumanright #healthcareisahumanright #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fJhYHpT02M — René (@rcmoya84) March 14, 2020

Some homes in that area are owned by Caltrans, bought for a project to close a gap on the Long Beach (710) Freeway. The project was first proposed in 1950 and knocked down in late 2017 due to community opposition.

Two homeless families moved into one two-bedroom home this morning, reports the L.A. Times. “I am a mother of two daughters," one woman said. "I need a home.”

A homeless-advocacy group named Reclaiming Our Homes had planned a news conference Saturday morning to announce that a group of families "who need safe and healthy housing will announce that we have `reclaimed' 6 vacant houses owned by the state in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"Taking inspiration from Moms 4 Housing -- a group of homeless moms from Oakland who occupied a vacant, investor-owned property to demand their right to housing -- we the Reclaimers are calling on the city and state to immediately use all vacant properties to house people now," said a statement by the group.

Protestors gathered in front of the homes as police continued to patrol, according to accounts Twitter posted by activists.