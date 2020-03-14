El Sereno -- Two people were arrested today, sometime before a group of homeless people tried to "reclaim" six vacant homes owned by Caltrans.
Police were sent to the 3200 block of Sheffield Avenue at about 4 a.m., and sometime after that two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
Madison had no other immediate information.
Homeless families as part of @ReclaimingHomes are out in El Sereno to emphasise the scandal of homelessness in Los Angeles. Nearly 60,000 people in L.A. County are homeless during a public health emergency #reclaimla #housingisahumanright #healthcareisahumanright #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fJhYHpT02M— René (@rcmoya84) March 14, 2020
Some homes in that area are owned by Caltrans, bought for a project to close a gap on the Long Beach (710) Freeway. The project was first proposed in 1950 and knocked down in late 2017 due to community opposition.
Two homeless families moved into one two-bedroom home this morning, reports the L.A. Times. “I am a mother of two daughters," one woman said. "I need a home.”
A homeless-advocacy group named Reclaiming Our Homes had planned a news conference Saturday morning to announce that a group of families "who need safe and healthy housing will announce that we have `reclaimed' 6 vacant houses owned by the state in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles.
"Taking inspiration from Moms 4 Housing -- a group of homeless moms from Oakland who occupied a vacant, investor-owned property to demand their right to housing -- we the Reclaimers are calling on the city and state to immediately use all vacant properties to house people now," said a statement by the group.
Protestors gathered in front of the homes as police continued to patrol, according to accounts Twitter posted by activists.
LAPD moves fast, and they’re already here to try to evict the reclaimers for turning vacant properties into homes for people in crisis. If you’re feeling healthy, come to 3135 Sheffield Ave NOW. #ReclaimLA pic.twitter.com/dfl4J8AK7q— Reclaiming Our Homes (@ReclaimingHomes) March 14, 2020
It not right that people can just break in and live in these empty houses without cost. When there if people living in caltrans homes that have lived there most of there lives and struggle everyday to pay rent and bills. What about them can they stay they free of cost too? What about that one woman who moved into one of the caltrans house a few years back with her 3 kids and didn’t pay rent for 3 years before they were able to removed her. During her time there not only were her kids expose to drugs and cops were constantly there. There was random drug addicts and gangbangers giving the other neighbors trouble. It was not safe for them during that time. There were people in and out of that house all times of the night home were being broken into. Just because someone doesn’t have a home doesn’t mean that they will fit with a hard working community. And it’s selfish to want to place people I these homes that wouldn’t have to pay anything while there people struggling everyday to live In a home. If you moved in a hard working family that paid rent like they rest of them and had a good background then for all means I would support this . But this is just stupid and selfish. Fight for caltrans to take applications again, so that those empty homes can go to good hard working people just trying to have a roof over there heads like the rest of them. Not someone who lives off of government funds and our taxes and refuses to get a job.
