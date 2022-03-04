Valley at 710 map

El Sereno - Two men were killed early this morning when an SUV crashed on an off-ramp from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway.

The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. where the 710 terminates at Valley Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.

David Ayala, 20, and Joel Frias, 25, both of Los Angeles, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the CHP.

CBS2 said the white SUV slammed into a fence and wall.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

