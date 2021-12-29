3700 oak hill avenue map

El Sereno -- A man in his 20s and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found shot dead tonight in what homicide detectives believe might have been a murder-suicide.

Police responding to a shooting in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue at about 3:45 pm saw a male suspect enter a home and close the front door behind him, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. A SWAT team was called in after the man barricaded himself inside the residence for several hours.

When the SWAT team entered the house, they found the suspect, a Latino in his 20s, and a Latina in her 60s with gunshot wounds, Lopez said. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Lopez said that the detectives believe the man shot himself. A gun was found near his body. 

CBS2 said the man's grandfather managed to get out of the house as the suspect threatened suicide. 

No information was available about what prompted the shooting.

