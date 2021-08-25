4800 block Huntington Drive

El Sereno - A man was gunned down by his business in the middle of the day along Huntington Drive almost a year ago. Now the city is posting a reward of up to $50,000 to catch the person who did it.

The council approved a motion by City Councilmember Kevin de León of District 14 to offer a reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction in the shooting death of Reza Seyed Mousavi.

Mousavi, a 36-year-old Middle Eastern man, died from multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 28, 2020, according to the L.A. County Coroner.

Mousavi was standing outside his organic materials business in the 4800 block of East Huntington Drive at 11:45 a.m. He was either sending a text or preparing to make a phone call, according to LAPD Det. Eric Obrecht. A man then approached Mousavi and fired multiple shots.

“The suspect is a possible male Hispanic, but he was wearing a mask,” Off. Obrecht said. “He was wearing a blue Dodgers hoodie, dark blue pants and dark shoes with possible oversized white shoelaces.” The hood was over the suspect's head, Obrecht added.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

The suspect then fled on foot. It is not clear what the motive was, Obrecht said.

Obrecht noted that this street is heavily traveled, with a lot of foot traffic during that time of day. But the neighborhood has a lot of gang influence, making witnesses afraid to step forward. As a result, the police department has been making heavy use of Crime Stoppers.

"In this case I suspect there are a ton of witnesses, and we can protect their identity," Det. Obrecht said.

De León requested the reward in this case after the LAPD reached out to him, according to Pete Brown, a spokesperson for de León

“The person or persons responsible for this crime represent an ongoing threat to the safety of the people of Los Angeles,” the motion stated.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments