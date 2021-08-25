El Sereno - A man was gunned down by his business in the middle of the day along Huntington Drive almost a year ago. Now the city is posting a reward of up to $50,000 to catch the person who did it.

The council approved a motion by City Councilmember Kevin de León of District 14 to offer a reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction in the shooting death of Reza Seyed Mousavi.

Mousavi, a 36-year-old Middle Eastern man, died from multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 28, 2020, according to the L.A. County Coroner.

Mousavi was standing outside his organic materials business in the 4800 block of East Huntington Drive at 11:45 a.m. He was either sending a text or preparing to make a phone call, according to LAPD Det. Eric Obrecht. A man then approached Mousavi and fired multiple shots.

“The suspect is a possible male Hispanic, but he was wearing a mask,” Off. Obrecht said. “He was wearing a blue Dodgers hoodie, dark blue pants and dark shoes with possible oversized white shoelaces.” The hood was over the suspect's head, Obrecht added.

The suspect then fled on foot. It is not clear what the motive was, Obrecht said.

Obrecht noted that this street is heavily traveled, with a lot of foot traffic during that time of day. But the neighborhood has a lot of gang influence, making witnesses afraid to step forward. As a result, the police department has been making heavy use of Crime Stoppers.

"In this case I suspect there are a ton of witnesses, and we can protect their identity," Det. Obrecht said.

De León requested the reward in this case after the LAPD reached out to him, according to Pete Brown, a spokesperson for de León

“The person or persons responsible for this crime represent an ongoing threat to the safety of the people of Los Angeles,” the motion stated.