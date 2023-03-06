El Sereno: Three people were killed in separate homicides last week -- including two murders in one day, and a Wilson High school student waiting for his mother to give him a ride home.
In the most recent killing, Xavier Daniel Chavarin, 17, a senior at Wilson High School, was stabbed to death in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard at about 4 pm, according to authorities and family members.
Chavarin died from a stab wound to the neck, according to the county coroner. Chavarin was waiting to be picked up outside King Torta after walking down the hill from the school, according to his mother, Laura Frias.
Frias was told that the suspect came out of the parking lot and began stabbing her son, she said. The suspect, described as a Latino, fled the scene in a vehicle and remained at large, Cervantes said.
Stressing that her son was not in a gang, Frias said Chavarin liked to stay at the family home in City Terrace, play with his Xbox and be a big brother to his two sisters. While he was looking forward to graduating and going to college, he still had a childhood fondness for Legos, she added.
"He had so many dreams," Frias said of her son as she and her family gathered at a memorial to her son outside King Torta. "It's so unfair."
Three days earlier, on Tuesday, two other homicides were reported in the neighborhood. Police have not provided many details, and no one has been arrested, police said on Monday. Here's what we know so far:
Tuesday, February 28 @ 12:27 pm
Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a victim, a man in his mid-40s, in the 5100 block of Huntington Drive, said LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes. The victim died after being transported to a hospital. There was no information available about the suspect or suspects.
