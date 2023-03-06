memorial to el sereno homicide victim on valley boulevard

A memorial to 17-year-old Xavier Daniel Chavarin, who was stabbed to death in in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard in El Sereno.

El Sereno:  Three people were killed in separate homicides last week -- including two murders in one day, and a Wilson High school student waiting for his mother to give him a ride home.

In the most recent killing, Xavier Daniel Chavarin, 17, a senior at Wilson High School, was stabbed to death in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard at about 4 pm, according to authorities and family members.

A map of three killings in El Sereno

The locations of three El Sereno homicides.
memorial to el sereno homicide victim on chadwick.

Memorial in the 3000 block of Chadwick Drive
Memorial to El Sereno homicide victim on Huntington Drive

A memorial in the 5100 block of Huntington Drive.

