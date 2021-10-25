Edison and collis map

Google Maps

El Sereno - A woman in her 40s was found shot to death Sunday night.

The shooting occurred about 7:35 p.m. Sunday at Edison Street and Collis Avenue, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A witness called police after hearing a shot outside, Orris said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.

No suspect information was available.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments