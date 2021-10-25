El Sereno - A woman in her 40s was found shot to death Sunday night.

The shooting occurred about 7:35 p.m. Sunday at Edison Street and Collis Avenue, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A witness called police after hearing a shot outside, Orris said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.

No suspect information was available.