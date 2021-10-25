El Sereno - A woman in her 40s was found shot to death Sunday night.
The shooting occurred about 7:35 p.m. Sunday at Edison Street and Collis Avenue, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
A witness called police after hearing a shot outside, Orris said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.
No suspect information was available.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.