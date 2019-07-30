El Sereno -- One man is in custody for assaulting his girlfriend last night, leaving the women with severe injuries, police said.
The incident happened at 10:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Oakland Street. After accusing his girlfriend of infidelity, the suspect drove the victim to a secluded location and began to strike her using his fists, said Sgt. Washington with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.
The victim, 42, was able to escape after using pepper spray on the suspect. She received moderate to severe injuries in the attack and was transported to a hospital to be treated.
The suspect, 49, was taken into custody on a charge of domestic violence, police said.
Thanks, Eastside & Lucy for reporting on this. Glad the LAPD gave you some details. Since she used pepper spray on him to get away, it's possible that this is not the first time she's been assaulted. Hoping it's the last time!
