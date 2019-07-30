El Sereno -- One man is in custody for assaulting his girlfriend last night, leaving the women with severe injuries, police said.

The incident happened at 10:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Oakland Street. After accusing his girlfriend of infidelity, the suspect drove the victim to a secluded location and began to strike her using his fists, said Sgt. Washington with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.

The victim, 42, was able to escape after using pepper spray on the suspect. She received moderate to severe injuries in the attack and was transported to a hospital to be treated.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The suspect, 49, was taken into custody on a charge of domestic violence, police said.